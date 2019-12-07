Not all remixes are made equal. The world received a classic when Keyshia Cole delivered her song "Love," a track that not many other singers can duplicate. It was featured on her debut album The Way It Is in 2005 and peaked on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs at No. 3. Tyrese Gibson starred in the music video as her boyfriend, and 'til this day, belting out the beginning of the chorus at a party is a sure-fire way to kick off a sing-a-long.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

One person who knows the feeling of getting caught up in the "Love" vibe is O.T. Genasis. The rapper recently shared his version of the song titled "Never Knew" where he kept the melody to the track but switch up the lyrics to highlight the Crip lifestyle. O.T. Genasis sang his way through the track and didn't hit a correct note throughout, but that was the point. It was terrible enough to become a favorite among the rapper's admirers, but it doesn't look like Keyshia is a fan.

On Twitter, a fan wrote, "I ain’t never gone listen to @KeyshiaCole song the same anymore 😭🤣." Keyshia replied to the person by saying, "Exactly. Not Cool." She didn't expand on her thoughts, but she did block a user who commented that she was just upset because the rapper's version was better than hers. If you haven't heard O.T. Genasis's "Never Knew," check it out below along with Keyshia Cole's "Love."