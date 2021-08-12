This has been a rough season for Keyshia Cole, but she is ready to celebrate the life of her mother, Frankie Lons. Last month, we reported on the tragic news about Lons's death—the result of an alleged overdose that occurred on her 61st birthday. Lons was a beloved reality television and social media personality, and despite her struggles with drug addiction, she had fans worldwide who supported her recovery.

Keyshia Cole has continued to share updates regarding her mother's celebration of life service and after a few setbacks, there seems to be a date and time locked in. The singer first shared information for people who want to send flowers to honor Lons. "THERE WILL BE A DOVE AND BUTTERFLY RELEASE DIRECTLY AFTER service IF U GUYS WANT TO COME PARTICIPATE."

"ALSO PLEASE send my sister [Elite Noel] your get well wishes PLEASE COVID prolonged this service, BUT MY MOTHERS WISH WAS TO HAVE ALL HER CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE AT ONE TIME!!!!!" Keyshia continued. "So we're trying to make that happen!!!! I would LOVE TO SEE ALL MY SIBLINGS THERE!!!!"

"ALL [seven purple heart emojis] of them!!!!!!" The singer then tagged her brothers and sisters in the post. Previously, Keyshia lamented over not having time to "just feel bad" about her mother's death, as her two children and career have kept her busy. Read through Keyshia Cole's post below.