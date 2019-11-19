Keyshia Cole was in a mood for something new and went big when she shaved her head and died her remaining short locks a bleach blonde. The "Heaven Sent" singer debuted her look on her new show One On One With Keyshia Cole that saw her partner Niko “Khale” Hale and Nick Cannon as her very first guests.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Keyshia's new hair moves come just a few days after the singer and her man paid a visit to Nick's radio show and she made it very clear that she wasn't Niko's "elder," despite their 14-year age gap. Nick referenced his own relationship with Mariah Carey and their age difference. "I am not a f*ckin' elder!" Keyshia responded. "I am not his f*ckin' elder. No. Mariah's your elder. I am not his elder."

Nick tried to make things clear by explaining that Mariah guided him in certain ways. “To be in a relationship and to start a family with someone like this, I mean, I’ve been in that situation before where I stepped into royalty, to an elder, and she guided me," he added.

