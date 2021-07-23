It was a somber week for the loved ones of Frankie Lons after it was shared that she passed away on her 61st birthday. The world was first introduced to Lons as Keyshia Cole's mother after the singer and her family made appearances on reality shows back in the 2000s. Frankie has been candid about her struggles with addiction and substance abuse in hopes of helping others who may find themselves in similar situations.

Earlier this year, Keyshia shared that Frankie had entered rehab to aid in her ongoing recovery, so it was a devastating blow to hear the news that the beloved reality star reportedly passed away due to a drug overdose.

Keyshia's siblings have spoken out about the tragic news of their mother's passing, as did the singer's ex-husband, former NBA star Daniel "Booby" Gibson. After days of silence as she grabbles with her grief, Keyshia shared a touching post dedicated to her mother.

"This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel," Keyshia wrote. "You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! but you will be missed." She added, "Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality.... we all did. I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us.

The singer added that she's dedicated to fulfilling Frankie's dream of having her children together in one place. Read through the post below.