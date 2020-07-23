The dust hasn't even settled from Snoop Dogg and DMX's Verzuz and social media is all ablaze with the potential of the next bout. Fans enjoyed watching Snoop and X come together to perform a few of their favorite hits and it was a walk down hip hop memory lane. However, a little birdie spotted Keyshia Cole in the comments during the Live where she wrote, "@Ashanti was goood." She ended her brief comment with a heart emoji.

Now, Keyshia could have just been saying hello to Ashanti after seeing her in name in the comments, but people interpreted the singer's few words as a challenge. Soon, Ashanti and Keyshia's names became trending topics on Twitter as fans debated if the two beloved R&B singers should share the Verzuz stage.

Fans weighed in heavily as they shared their often harsh and straightforward opinions about the match-up, so it was only fitting that we posted a few responses below. Let us know if you would tune into a Verzuz with Keyshia Cole and Ashanti. Is this a fair pairing?