In some instances, being fashionably late is basically a necessity. Yet in the case of Keyshia Cole, who showed up one hour late to her recent Verzuz battle with Ashanti, many viewers were not impressed with the discourteous move. Already, fans had grown weary with the myriad delays that impacted the event, and when Keyshia's unwillingness to deal with a visual technical issue left her missing in action, a wave of frustration swept tsunami-like over social media.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Now that a few days have passed and some of the dust has settled on the otherwise enjoyable and successful event, Keyshia Cole has taken a moment to address her tardiness "I want to apologize for not sitting my ass in that seat, because I was there and I should’ve sat down," during an Instagram Live session on Sunday. "I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was."

In fairness, Cole explained that she was hesitant to have her performance, and by extension, the battle as a whole, join the ranks of Verzuz matches plagued by technical difficulties; look no further than Ludacris and Nelly's anticipated event, which was ultimately impacted by some dubious internet connectivity. Upon being informed by OT Genasis (with whom she performed a beef-ending duet of "Love") that her visuals were on the blurry side, Cole feared the worst. "I was really skeptical about that," she explained. "I don’t want to go on and they not see me and I’m looking blurry, the connection is not right and everything like that."

Check out her take on the situation below, and be sure to show some love to Keyshia Cole for holding it down against Ashanti in one of Verzuz's many record-shattering events. Who do you think won their match-up?