At the top of May, Keyshia Cole announced that she's expecting a baby with her 23-year-old boyfriend Niko Khale. The baby will be Keyshia's second, behind her nine-year-old son, Daniel Gibson, Jr. Now just a few weeks later, Keyshia has come through with another announcement since she's set to revive her BET series, Keyshia Cole: All In.

The show first kicked off on BET in 2014 and expanded to different series, chronicling her marriage with her estranged husband Daniel Gibson as well as other aspects of her life. The reboot will without a doubt touch on her new relationship and her second time with a newborn baby. "Had a awesome FIRST WEEK OF FILMING 😩 KEYSHIA COLE IS COMING BACK TO BET!!!!! 😩 But this time 🤰🏽 She’s bringing Something SPECIAL! A BABY SPECIAL," Keyshia captioned an image of her on set.

Keyshia's ex recently spoke of the "Love" singer and how they're divorce will soon be finalized since they've come to an agreement on custody. "There were some things in there that wasn't finalized, but we both have came to agreements on it as far as like, seeing DJ and making sure it's split down the middle in terms of our time with him and where he stays weekly," Daniel Gibson said.

"That's pretty much it. So, it's done, it's just a matter of it being filed and presented to the court. We've all came to an agreement on what we want."