To celebrate the Memorial Day holiday, singers Tank, K. Michelle, and Keyshia Cole performed at the Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas. Many fans were excited that they were able to enjoy a Sunday evening concert without worrying about waking up in the morning and trudging to work thanks to a three-day weekend, and they packed the venue for the Memorial Day Festival.

A very-pregnant Keyshia Cole took to the stage and sang her heart out while keeping her choreography minimal because of her growing belly. She rocked a big teddy bear print over her mid-section as she belted out fan favorites including "Love," the fifth single from her 2005 album The Way It Is. She shared a few video clips from the performance on her Instagram Story, including walking to the stage with security. She had to carefully navigate through the audience of fans who immediately took out their phones to capture the up-close-and-personal moment with the singer.

She filmed them, as well, saying in the video, "I want to get y'all, too!" While she sang "Love," the Arena Theatre erupted as the audience sang the lyric word for word. While someone was beat-boxing, Keyshia stopped singing so the fans could have their shine as they attempted to recreate her difficult run while singing the chorus. Check it out below.