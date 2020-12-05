Fans have been begging for these ladies to unite for a Verzuz showdown and their prayers have been answered. Yesterday, Keyshia Cole revealed that she had a Verzuz appearance in the works, and it didn't take long for fans to storm social media with their guesses. Some thought that she would share the stage with Fantasia or K. Michelle, but most R&B lovers wanted to see Keyshia and Ashanti come together.

Today (December 4), Verzuz took to their Instagram page to drop the flyer for the impending face-off and it's scheduled to go down next Saturday (December 12). We know that these Verzuz bouts are all in good fun, but fans have already begun casting their votes on which of the ladies they believe will win the night.

Be prepared to hear a bevy of hits: Keyshia has a vault that includes "I Should Have Cheated," "Love," "Let It Go" with Missy Elliot & Lil Kim, "Last Night" with Diddy, "I Remember," and "(When You Gonna) Give It Up To Me" with Sean Paul. Ashanti is sure to play her favorites as well, including "Foolish," "Happy" with Ja Rule, "What's Luv" with Fat Joe and Ja Rule, "Into You" with Fabolous, "Baby," "Rain On Me," and "Mesmerize" with Ja Rule."

Check out the official announcement below and let us know who you think will come out on top between Keyshia and Ashanti.