What happened to that famous Bay Area love and loyalty? Things have seemingly fallen apart in recent months and one woman is at the center of it all: Kehlani.

In the last few days, Kehlani and Kamaiyah have publicized their issues with one another. According to Lani, the two were working on a collaborative project but when the label wouldn't clear it, Kamaiyah started sending her death threats. The two former friends, who actually have matching tattoos, haven't spoken in months.

Apparently, Kamaiyah isn't the only Bay Area artist that has problems with Kehlani.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Speaking with Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked, Keyshia Cole aired out her own personal drama with the singer, claiming that they are no longer friends and will likely never reach that point again.

"With me and Kehlani, it's more so, 'I wish you the best,'" said Keyshia Cole. "We didn't see eye to eye on a lot of things and that's okay. [We're not cool]. Anything's possible as far as being cool again but I just don't think friendship [is possible.]"

Kehlani has responded to her beef with Kamaiyah, claiming that she has nothing but love for the rapper and is rooting for her to succeed. However, with all the drama that's now popping off with Keyshia Cole, we feel as though there's a part of the story being untold.