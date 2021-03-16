Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson revealed the passing of his first-born child, Maia, on social media this week. The details of her passing have not been revealed, and Johnson asks that the media allow their family privacy and time to grieve.

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Johnson was a college superstar who got drafted No. 1 overall in 1996. He spent his first few seasons with the New York Jets before playing with the Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Panthers. He won a championship with the Buccaneers. After 11 years, Johnson retired after the 2006 season. He then started working for ESPN as an analyst. Prayers go out to his family during this difficult and trying time.