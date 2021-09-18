Keys N Krates Enlists Juicy J, Chip & Marbl On "Original Classic"

Toronto based electronic duo Keys N Krates have been pushing the boundaries since they emerged in 2008. They combine the ethos of electronic music with live instrumentation for a truly unique experience, both on wax and during their live sets. This week, they announced their forthcoming project, Original Classic which is due out later this month. Accompanying the announcement was the release of the project's title track which includes appearances from Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl.

"We love taking unlikely people, and putting them on unlikely beats while making the whole thing feel very organically like its own vibe. Jazzy voiced wavy chords, 808s, eerie strings, Afro-Brazillian rhythms; with Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl going crazy but sitting in a hypnotic pocket that feels driving and timeless," they said in a statement.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Sipping D'USSÉ till we can't stand up

Ride with me, get your passport stamped up

Stay down with me, we can make magic

Keep that body shape like a Coca Cola classic

