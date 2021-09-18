mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Keys N Krates Enlists Juicy J, Chip & Marbl On "Original Classic"

Aron A.
September 18, 2021 13:13
206 Views
21
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Original Classic
Keys N Krates Feat. Chip, Juicy J & Marbl

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Keys N Krates cook up a new banger ft. Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl.


Toronto based electronic duo Keys N Krates have been pushing the boundaries since they emerged in 2008. They combine the ethos of electronic music with live instrumentation for a truly unique experience, both on wax and during their live sets. This week, they announced their forthcoming project, Original Classic which is due out later this month. Accompanying the announcement was the release of the project's title track which includes appearances from Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl.

"We love taking unlikely people, and putting them on unlikely beats while making the whole thing feel very organically like its own vibe. Jazzy voiced wavy chords, 808s, eerie strings, Afro-Brazillian rhythms; with Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl going crazy but sitting in a hypnotic pocket that feels driving and timeless," they said in a statement.

Check out the song below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Sipping D'USSÉ till we can't stand up
Ride with me, get your passport stamped up
Stay down with me, we can make magic
Keep that body shape like a Coca Cola classic

Keys N Krates
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  0
  206
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Keys N Krates Chip Juicy J Marbl
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Keys N Krates Enlists Juicy J, Chip & Marbl On "Original Classic"
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject