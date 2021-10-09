Keys N Krates Enlist Haviah Mighty For "Pull Up"

Keys N Krates are ramping up the efforts ahead of their forthcoming project, Original Classic. With the album due out in November, they shared a brand new single on Friday featuring Toronto's Haviah Mighty titled, "Pull Up." The latest from the Toronto trio follows the release of the album's title featuring Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl, as well as "Brazilian Love Song."

They explained that the song's production pulls influence from baile funk to Miami bass and Missy Elliott, which is why Haviah felt like the right fit. "It feels like a night of haze and liquor with the perfect soundtrack. I’m confident and I’m feeling myself. This song is the confident lion with a freshly tamed mane, walking into the function. It is the sexy, the cool, grungy and dirty, but also, it's sooo clean," Haviah said in a statement.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm hopin' that you read my mind

I wonder if you feel my heartbeat

So pull up on me one more time

And press rewind