Back in December, Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson went through a traumatic health issue as he collapsed on the court in the middle of a game. Johnson was rushed to the hospital and was even put in a coma before being woken up. Since that time, Johnson has been recovering at home and even delivered a video message to all of his fans and supporters.

Recently, his parents released a new update on Keyontae, noting that he is doing well and is looking to devote his time to his studies. His parents also confirmed that his heart issue had nothing to do with COVID-19 and that they will not be disclosing the cause. Regardless, it's clear that Johnson is on the mend.

"The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae's medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current Covid diagnosis," his family said before commenting on what he's been up to. "He will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be. What comes next for Keyontae is for him to share on his own timeline."

You never want to see a young athlete go through something like this and we hope he continues to make strides.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images