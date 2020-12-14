Keyontae Johnson of the Florida Gators men's basketball team suffered a horrific medical emergency on Saturday during a game against Florida State. While coming out of a timeout, Johnson was walking back onto the court when he suddenly collapsed. His teammates were startled by it all and called for trainers to come out onto the court. Johnson received immediate medical attention and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Today, Johnson's grandfather Larry DeJarnett spoke to USA Today about the incident and the current condition of his grandson. As he explained, Johnson was brought back to Gainesville on Monday and for now, he is in a medically-induced coma. The doctors are hoping to get him out of the coma soon, although they aren't sure if that will be the correct course of action.

"They’re just not sure," DeJarnett said. "He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated."

This is an incredibly scary situation and over the last few days, Johnson has received an outpouring of support from basketball fans around the country. We offer our prayers to Johnson moving forward, and we wish for a safe recovery.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images