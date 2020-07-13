Key Wane Releases "It's Crazy Outside" With Royce Da 5'9" & Payroll Giovanni

Indeed, it's pretty crazy outside. Things have been off for a minute as we hope to soon get back on our feet after the coronavirus pandemic clears up but, until then, it'll be pretty wild out there. In addition to the virus in the air, there has been a historic fight against systemic racism taking over the streets as we protest following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more.

Key Wane is one of the most talented producers from Detroit, working away with Big Sean on some of the rapper's biggest songs to date. While he is best known as a producer, he has given rapping a hand from time to time, doing so once more on It's Crazy Outside.

The brand new project features Royce Da 5'9" and Payroll Giovanni. As you would expect, the beats on the EP are just as crazy as the world outside.

Listen to the new EP and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. One Take

2. Westside (feat. Payroll Giovanni)

3. Green 928

4. Skit

5. Carefree Black Man (feat. Royce Da 5'9")

6. 2006