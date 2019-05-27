mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key! Thinks His Girl Goes To "Miami Too Much"

Key! -  Miami Too Much

By
  May 27, 2019
Miami Too Much
Key! releases his new single to streaming services.

Depending on who you ask, Miami is either a magical place or one that brings up terrible memories. On one end, the sunny city has tons of attractions for tourists to enjoy. Between South Beach and Wynwood, there's always something new to discover and with Rolling Loud coming around once a year, it's a must for hip-hop fans to witness the city every once in a while. For Key! though, he doesn't entirely hold the city in the highest regard.

He probably loves Miami but he doesn't want his girl heading down there too much. He's not down to be played for a fool and he decided to make a whole song about how Miami screwed up his relationship. Acting confused as to why his shorty is always heading down to the 305, Key! has officially dropped his new single, asking why she's always by the pool and leaving much to the imagination of the listener.

Quotable Lyrics:

Who's trickin' off on you?
I never bought you no Balenciaga shoe
Ooh, you sent your name and your birthday too
I'm freezing my ass off and you're by the pool

SONGS Key! Thinks His Girl Goes To "Miami Too Much"
