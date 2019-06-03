mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key Glock Stunts On His Legal Troubles With Come Back Track "Spazzing Out"

Aida C.
June 03, 2019 12:42
Key Glock is back & not letting his legal trouble faze him.


Key Glock resurfaces with a brand new video and song "Spazzing Out." The song much like the video embodies the rapper's unwillingness to allow his legal troubles to come in the way of living his best life. Moreover, it contains actual footage from his Miami arrest last month. The news report used in the visuals shows the rapper getting arrested. The charges related to carrying a concealed firearm and holding over 20 grams of marijuana. Footage of Glock's release is also captured as part of the video.

The latter is quickly foreshadowed by Key Glock's blinged-out jewelry and luxury cars, which he flaunts proudly. Clearly, the video serves to make a bold statement and hint that Key Glock is not going anywhere anytime soon. The head-bopper carries a hard bass which can be felt throughout the video as Key Glock vibes along and cruises through his hometown of Memphis. 

Quotable Lyrics

First things first, never too much money
I'm sippin' on some purp
Thumbin through these blue hunnids

