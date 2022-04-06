Losing a loved one is difficult enough, but when it comes due to a tragic circumstance and you have to hear about or watch videos of that person being killed, it is often traumatic. Hip Hop fans across the world grieved when it was learned that Young Dolph was murdered back in November, and since that time, the Paper Route Empire icon's friends, fans, and family are doing their best to continue his legacy.

Dolph's cousin Key Glock has publicly vocalized his mourning, but it has been some time since he has made an appearance. He performed at Rolling Loud L.A. following Dolph's passing and has been sharing music with Gucci Mane, but Glock hasn't sat down for an interview to talk things out until now.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Complex has shared Key Glock's first interview in months now that the rapper has decided to open up on 360 with Speedy Morgan. He was asked how he has been feeling.

"I'm content," Glock answered. "I'm maintaining. I'm not getting better, I'm not getting worse, I'm just here right now." Morgan wanted to know if Glock recalled the time and place when he learned of the news of Dolph's death. "I was at home. I was at home laying down, actually. Somebody called me in the house like, you know, when you can hear somebody call your name, like the tone of they voice, you know something wrong, you just don't know what it is? That's what it was."

"Nobody can tell me that nothin' I can do can make me feel better," Glock continued. "I'm just being one hundred." You can watch Key Glock's interview in its entirety below. Long Live Dolph.