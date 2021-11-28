Key Glock posted a photo of himself with the late rapper Young Dolph, Saturday, on Instagram. Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis while picking up cookies for his mother.

The post also includes lyrics from Dolph's track, "Talking To My Scale."

Glock was related to Dolph as a cousin-by-marriage and the two collaborated on numerous occasions with Glock even being considered Dolph's protégé. He is one of the most notable acts on the Paper Route Empire label.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Glock recently shared a statement on Instagram, reflecting on having lost Dolph as well as other family members in recent years.

“Damn bro, I'm LOST,” he captioned the post. “My heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe..why you leave me so soon?? I’ll never be the same, you was my lefthand man, my brother, my cousin, my mentor and drank partner.”

He continued: “I know we can’t question GOD but GOD why?! There’s nothing no one can do or say to bring you back and that shit just eats me up by the second!! N***a you was Phil Jackson and I was yo MJ. Remember I told you I got yo back no matter what?? I GUARANTEE THAT!! Words really can’t explain how I truly feel right now.. I’m sick to my stomach bruh!! Peace ain’t even working.. all I see is DARKNESS, only GOD knows how much you meant to me.”



