Key Glock Shares "Look At They Face" Single Off "Yellow Tape"

Noah C
January 11, 2020 16:53
Paper Route EMPIREPaper Route EMPIRE
Look At They Face
Key Glock

A single off "Yellow Tape", which arrives at the end of the month.


Key Glock is about to head out on a 33-date North American tour with Young Dolph. The "No Rules Tour" will serve as an opportunity for them to perform their 2019 collaborative tape, Dum and Dummer, but Key Glock has new solo material to promote too. 

Key Glock is dropping his project, Yellow Tape, on January 31. It's the Memphis rapper's first full-length solo release since 2018's Glockoma. The tracklist for Yellow Tape has not be shared yet, but it appears "Look At They Face" is its first single. The beat, produced by BandPlay, is just as steady and forceful as Key Glock's rapping. 

You can check the dates for Key Glock and Young Dolph's tour below. Catch them if they're coming to your city! 

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah I cross my heart, I swear to God, these n****s ain't my kind, yeah
Ten toes down, play I put you in the sky
Not a killer but don't push me, bitch I'm humble I'm not shy
This money got me traumatized, I just wanna know why, yeah

Young Dolph & Key Glock No Rules Tour Dates:

February 5 - Seattle, WA, ShowBox
February 6 - Portland, OR, Roseland
February 8 - San Francisco, CA, Regency Center
February 9 - Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
February 11 - Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
February 13 - San Diego, CA, Music Box
February 14 - Phoenix, AZ, The Marquee
February 16 - Denver, CO
February 18 - Bourbon, Lincoln, NB
February 19 - Wichita, KS, Cotillion Ballroom
February 20 - Tulsa, OK, Cains Ballroom
February 21 - San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater
February 22 - Houston, TX, House of Blues
February 23 - Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
February 25 - Birmingham, Al
February 26 - Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
February 27 - Charlotte, NC, The Filmore
February 28 - Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues
February 29 - Greensboro, NC, Piedmont
March 1 - Washington, DC, The Fillmore
March 4 - Boston, MA, House of Blues
March 5 - Philadelphia, PA, TLA
March 6 - New York, NY, Sony Hall
March 7 - Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
March 8 - Detroit, MI, St. Andrews
March 10 - Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom
March 11 - Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room
March 12 - Kansas City, MO, Uptown
March 13 - St Louis, MO, Pop's
March 15 - Chicago, IL, Vic Theater
March 17 - Milwaukee, WI, Turner Ballroom
March 18 - Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater
March 19 - Des Moines, IA, Val Air

Key Glock key glock new song new album Yellow Tape look at they face
