Key Glock Shares "Look At They Face" Single Off "Yellow Tape"

Key Glock is about to head out on a 33-date North American tour with Young Dolph. The "No Rules Tour" will serve as an opportunity for them to perform their 2019 collaborative tape, Dum and Dummer, but Key Glock has new solo material to promote too.

Key Glock is dropping his project, Yellow Tape, on January 31. It's the Memphis rapper's first full-length solo release since 2018's Glockoma. The tracklist for Yellow Tape has not be shared yet, but it appears "Look At They Face" is its first single. The beat, produced by BandPlay, is just as steady and forceful as Key Glock's rapping.

You can check the dates for Key Glock and Young Dolph's tour below. Catch them if they're coming to your city!

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah I cross my heart, I swear to God, these n****s ain't my kind, yeah

Ten toes down, play I put you in the sky

Not a killer but don't push me, bitch I'm humble I'm not shy

This money got me traumatized, I just wanna know why, yeah