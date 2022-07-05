Key Glock Shares His Latest Single "Diapers"

The Paper Route Empire is working overtime this year. The crew delivered Long Live Dolph at the top of the year, then each artist on the roster continued to push out new solo music. Key Glock has been particularly active in recent months. He unveiled Yellow Tape (Deluxe) earlier this year and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down since.

This week, the Memphis star returned with his new single, "Diapers." The artist's latest release quietly emerged on streaming services and YouTube this morning. On the new record, Key Glock takes on muddy production with luxurious and braggadocious bars.

The release of his latest record arrives shortly after dropping a remix to Future's "712AM."

Check out Key Glock's new single, "Diapers" and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Killin' these n***as like my last name Myers

First name Michael, I ball like Michael

Tyson, 10-carats in rings bitin'

Came in fucking shit up, Joe Biden

