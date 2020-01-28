mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key Glock Shares Another Single, "I'm Just Sayin'", Off His Album Out Friday

Noah C
January 28, 2020 17:29
422 Views
80
4
Paper Route EMPIREPaper Route EMPIRE
Paper Route EMPIRE

I'm Just Sayin'
Key Glock

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
96% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Comes with a music video!


Key Glock's last release with a collaborative effort with his label head, Young Dolph. The Paper Route EMPIRE members will soon be heading out on a North America tour to promote their Dum and Dummer project, but Key Glock is also committed to showing the world that he stands on his own two feet. The 22-year-old South Memphis rapper's new album, Yellow Tape, comes out this Friday (Jan. 31) and there isn't a single feature on there. 

He has shared three singles off the imminent album so far and they all prove that he can carry a track with ease. Today, we get a final preview of Yellow Tape before we get to hear it in its full glory. "I'm Just Sayin'" comes with a music video, in which Key Glock launches threats at his opponents from a grayscale graveyard. The hypnotic beat will have you nodding along in agreement with Key Glock's confident bars. 

Go pre-save Yellow Tape on your preferred streaming service and check if the "No Rules Tour" is coming to your city

Quotable Lyrics

I was in the street before this rap shit
All these industry rappers be on cap shit
Alright, alright, alright
Big pipe, four five, your life is gone tonight
No lie, stay fly, get high as a kizz-ite

Key Glock
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  0
  4
  422
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Key Glock new single i'm just sayin music video Yellow Tape
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Key Glock Shares Another Single, "I'm Just Sayin'", Off His Album Out Friday
80
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject