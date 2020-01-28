Key Glock Shares Another Single, "I'm Just Sayin'", Off His Album Out Friday

Key Glock's last release with a collaborative effort with his label head, Young Dolph. The Paper Route EMPIRE members will soon be heading out on a North America tour to promote their Dum and Dummer project, but Key Glock is also committed to showing the world that he stands on his own two feet. The 22-year-old South Memphis rapper's new album, Yellow Tape, comes out this Friday (Jan. 31) and there isn't a single feature on there.

He has shared three singles off the imminent album so far and they all prove that he can carry a track with ease. Today, we get a final preview of Yellow Tape before we get to hear it in its full glory. "I'm Just Sayin'" comes with a music video, in which Key Glock launches threats at his opponents from a grayscale graveyard. The hypnotic beat will have you nodding along in agreement with Key Glock's confident bars.

Go pre-save Yellow Tape on your preferred streaming service and check if the "No Rules Tour" is coming to your city.

Quotable Lyrics

I was in the street before this rap shit

All these industry rappers be on cap shit

Alright, alright, alright

Big pipe, four five, your life is gone tonight

No lie, stay fly, get high as a kizz-ite