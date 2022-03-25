mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key Glock Shares 30-Track "Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe)"

Erika Marie
March 25, 2022 01:43
127 Views
42
0
CoverCover

Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe)
Key Glock

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

As usual, Key Glock stands alone on the project.


It isn't quite time to tuck in Key Glock's Yellow Tape 2 just yet, now that the rapper has returned with the deluxe version of the record. Yellow Tape 2 first arrived last November and rounded out at 20 tracks with Key Glock standing alone on the record—a move that is familiar to the rapper. He continues his solo set with the updated version of the album that clocks in at 30 songs without features.

Just ahead of Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe)'s arrival, Key Glock shared a touching trailer that showed the late Young Dolph speaking fondly about the rapper's talents. "Glock hard. He ain't never had no features or nothing on none of his tapes. So, it speaks for itself. It speaks volumes. I really don't know no young n*gga that's on his level, doing what he doing and got what he got," said Dolph.

Stream Key Glock's Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe) and let us know what you think. 


Tracklist

1. Grammys
2. No Rap Cap
3. No choice
4. I Be
5. Gucci & Dolph
6. Play For Keeps
7. Proud
8. Pain Killers
9. GMFB
10. No Love
11. Something Bout Me
12. Channel 5
13. Bill Gates
14. !!! (Don't Know Who To Trust)
15. Juicemane
16. Tony
17. Ambition For Cash
18. Ya Feel Me
19. Can't Switch
20. The 1
21. Quarterback
22. Da Truth
23. Check This Out
24. From The Bottom
25. Luv a Thug
26. Understood
27. Eve
28. Toolie
29. U & I Know
30. Gangsta

Key Glock deluxe album
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Key Glock Shares 30-Track "Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe)"
42
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject