Key Glock Shares 30-Track "Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe)"

It isn't quite time to tuck in Key Glock's Yellow Tape 2 just yet, now that the rapper has returned with the deluxe version of the record. Yellow Tape 2 first arrived last November and rounded out at 20 tracks with Key Glock standing alone on the record—a move that is familiar to the rapper. He continues his solo set with the updated version of the album that clocks in at 30 songs without features.

Just ahead of Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe)'s arrival, Key Glock shared a touching trailer that showed the late Young Dolph speaking fondly about the rapper's talents. "Glock hard. He ain't never had no features or nothing on none of his tapes. So, it speaks for itself. It speaks volumes. I really don't know no young n*gga that's on his level, doing what he doing and got what he got," said Dolph.

Tracklist

1. Grammys

2. No Rap Cap

3. No choice

4. I Be

5. Gucci & Dolph

6. Play For Keeps

7. Proud

8. Pain Killers

9. GMFB

10. No Love

11. Something Bout Me

12. Channel 5

13. Bill Gates

14. !!! (Don't Know Who To Trust)

15. Juicemane

16. Tony

17. Ambition For Cash

18. Ya Feel Me

19. Can't Switch

20. The 1

21. Quarterback

22. Da Truth

23. Check This Out

24. From The Bottom

25. Luv a Thug

26. Understood

27. Eve

28. Toolie

29. U & I Know

30. Gangsta