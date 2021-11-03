Much like with the first Yellow Tape last year, which contained standout songs including "Dough," "Word On The Streets," and "Mr. Glock," it looks like Memphis rapper Key Glock will be releasing his upcoming Yellow Tape 2 without any outside help. The Paper Route Empire-signed rapper shared the tracklist for his project this week, which drops on Friday, and it looks like there won't be any features on it.

"#3DaysAway," wrote Glizock on Instagram, sharing the twenty-song tracklist for his fans. While some fans likely expected Young Dolph to be featured on at least one of the songs on Yellow Tape 2, it seems as though this will be a completely solo effort from Key Glock. There are ten songs that list features, but they all have his nickname "Glizock" as the guest, meaning that this go-around will likely be meant for Glock to show what he can do by himself.

Showing off an array of extravagant yellow vehicles on the back cover of the project, Glock has been getting ready for this release for months. On his socials, you'll see that he archived the majority of his posts and kept only photos of him with his assortment of bright yellow whips.

Check out the brand new tape from Key Glock dropping this Friday, and let us know which song from the tracklist you're most excited to hear.