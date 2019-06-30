Key Glock Returns With A Slapper On "WYD"

Key Glock has returned with a new track in "WYD," hopping over a Tay Keith-produced backdrop to get back on his routine rotation of bangers, equipped with nonchalant delivery and permeating southern swagger.

"WYD" comes attached to a music video that finds the Paper Route Empire signee exploring his own stomping grounds with label honcho Young Dolph making a brief cameo before the camera returns to keep its focus on Glock, the budding star with an undeniably upward trajectory in his artistry, reflected best through the veteran-like craft of his tracks.

Get into "WYD" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I came out the trenches, young nigga I had to get it

Now I'm on my road to riches, get plenty, this shit ridiculous

I be high jus' like a hippie, eyes red, I be trippin' (Trippin')

I'ma get rich or die tryin', ridin' 'round wit' a .50