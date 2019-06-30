mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key Glock Returns With A Slapper On "WYD"

Milca P.
June 30, 2019 03:27
WYD
Key Glock
Produced by Tay Keith

Glock and Tay Keith link for more heat.


Key Glock has returned with a new track in "WYD," hopping over a Tay Keith-produced backdrop to get back on his routine rotation of bangers, equipped with nonchalant delivery and permeating southern swagger.

"WYD" comes attached to a music video that finds the Paper Route Empire signee exploring his own stomping grounds with label honcho Young Dolph making a brief cameo before the camera returns to keep its focus on Glock, the budding star with an undeniably upward trajectory in his artistry, reflected best through the veteran-like craft of his tracks. 

Get into "WYD" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I came out the trenches, young nigga I had to get it
Now I'm on my road to riches, get plenty, this shit ridiculous
I be high jus' like a hippie, eyes red, I be trippin' (Trippin')
I'ma get rich or die tryin', ridin' 'round wit' a .50

