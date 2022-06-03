Key Glock continues to keep Young Dolph's name alive with every move he makes. However, it seems like a lot of people haven't necessarily shown Glock the same love after Dolph's passing. The PRE rapper shared a statement on Instagram addressing the fake love that people have shown him over the past few months, though he doesn't seem entirely fazed by it.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

"These n***as fake fucked with me when Dolph was here.. now they true colors showing! Been told him 'fuck all them n***as,'" he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Ima keep my foot on y'all neck and my d*ck in ya b*tch."

Young Dolph was fatally shot in Memphis on November 17th, 2021. The rapper returned to the city for a turkey giveaway and paid a visit to a local cookie shop when he was gunned down.

Glock addressed Dolph's death for the first time in an interview with Complex in April where he explained that he was "maintaining."

"I’m maintaining. Like, I’m not getting better, I’m not getting worse. I’m just here right now,” he said. “I can’t shake it, man. I ain’t even gonna lie. I can’t even shake it. It is what it is.”

Earlier this week, Glock appeared on the remix to Denzel Curry's "Walkin."

Check out Key Glock's Instagram post below.