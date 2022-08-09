Key Glock Joins Jay Fizzle On "Standing On Top Of Sh*t"

The Paper Route Empire is keeping things moving forward with Jay Fizzle revving up for the release of his next project. Fizzle has been a bubbling force on the label, especially in the last few months. However, his breakout moment could be arriving soon as his forthcoming project, DonaFizzo is due out this Friday.

This week, the rapper unveiled his latest video single with some assistance from Key Glock. The two join forces on "Standing On Top Of Shit," a fiery banger that puts their Memphis pride at the forefront.

Aside from Key Glock, Fizzle has a slew of collaborators appearing on DonaFizzo. The tracklist includes appearances from JackBoy, Snupe Bandz, Big Scarr, and more.

Check out the latest from Key Glock below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell a fuck n***a go suck it up

Go get the money & fuck our opps

Long Live Big Cuzz, you the realest bruh