Key Glock Is About The Level Up On "Gucci & Dolph"

After a tumultuous few months, Key Glock is back in action with the release of Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe). The re-release of his 2020 project boasts an additional 10 songs with no additional features, either. The extension further proves that Glock's star-power and charisma are all that he needs to shine on his own.

Among the many highlights on the project is one song titled, "Gucci & Dolph." The rapper pays homage to two street legends -- one of them being his blood cousin -- who paved the way for authentic street rap in the South to prosper. Glock carries the energy of Gucci Mane at LIV while reiterating the importance of independence and ownership that Dolph frequently preached in his music and interviews.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil n***a with a big heart, for real

I could show you how to get it, I got skills

I could show you how to flip it, I got skills

Tiger Woods money, I got golf balls in my ears