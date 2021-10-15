mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key Glock Flexes Hard On New Single "Da Truth"

Taylor McCloud
October 15, 2021 12:05
Paper Route EMPIREPaper Route EMPIRE
Paper Route EMPIRE

Da Truth
Key Glock
Produced by Pyrex Whippa

Ahead of "Yellow Tape 2" the Memphis rapper dropped off "Da Truth"


Memphis is the spot right now.

From veterans like Yo Gotti and Young Dolph, to newcomers like Pooh Sheisty and Duke Deuce, the Tennessee city boasts some of the biggest and best names in the game.

Key Glock is one of those names. 

Coming through with a low-key delivery over a piano-laden Pyrex Whippa beat, Glock gave us another preview of his upcoming Yellow Tape 2 with the release of his new single, "Da Truth." 

According to Key Glock, "Da Truth" is that it's money over everything. Rapping about not trusting anything except for green paper and blue faces, Glock flexes everything he does have and lets us know exactly how he acquires everything is doesn't. 

Rapping "I shine like a lighthouse, yeah b*tch I'm iced out," over and over, Key Glock gave us one of those songs that gets you in your bag. No matter if you're driving to work or walking to the corner store, "Da Truth" will have you feeling like you're all-the-way iced out with a Moncler keeping all that positive energy in, and all that negative energy out. 

Quotable Lyrics
I can't trust these b*tches, these b*tches be having cooties
They say money don't grow on trees, I got it then I grew it
I'm cutthroat for real baby girl, this not a movement
Yuh
This a lifestyle
I'm strapped right now
Chopper's on me right now
Lil n**** pipe down

Check out "Da Truth" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Key Glock Pyrex Whippa memphis Yellow Tape yellow tape 2
