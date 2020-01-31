Key Glock Drops "Yellow Tape" Project With No Features

While many young, rising artists opt to release projects filled with features, Key Glock went the opposite route. The Memphis rapper is often connected to Young Dolph—the two released their joint mixtape Dum and Dummer last year—an artist who took Glock under his wing. Now, Key Glock wants to show that he can stand on his own two feet, so the 22-year-old has shared his featureless project Yellow Tape.

The streetwise record is filled with the real-life experiences that Key Glock has faced in his short life. "Yet much like his previous mixtape offerings, Glock uses the dark and trippy Hypnotize Minds spirit more like a jumping-off point than pure tribute, filling his double cup to the brim on the retrospective opener '1997' and letting loose from there," it reads on Apple Music. That's quite descriptive, so stream Yellow Tape and let us know what you think of these Memphis-heavy bars.

Tracklist

1. 19977

2. Dough

3. Word onthe Streets

4. Ooh

5. What Goes Around Comes Arounf

6. Crash

7. Look At They Face

8. I'm Just Sayin

9. Biig Boyy!

10. Flyest Highest Coolest Smoothest

11. Loaded

12. F**k All Dat

13. Mr. Glock

14. Amen

15. Stop Playin

16. 1 of 1