Key Glock Drops Hard-Hitting "I'm The Type"

Rose Lilah
February 26, 2021 12:16
In case you were wondering exactly what type of person Key Glock is, he delivers a banger to explain.


We've already previously established that anything involving Key Glock (and/or Young Dolph) and producer Band Play is basically a guaranteed banger. The equation remains true in the case of Key Glock's latest release, once again opening with the familiar Band Play tag, before unraveling a hard-hitting piano-laden beat for Glock to stomp all over. It's triumphant, as it perhaps should be, considering Key Glock is basically big upping his own efforts and his own work ethic through out the record, while simultaneously putting you down. Everything Key is, it seems you are not. 

Shortly after debuting the audio for this song across streaming services at Midnight, Glock also followed it up with an official music video, which you can watch above. And if you need more music from Glock, check out last Friday's collaboration with his label head Young Dolph, "Case Closed." Key also makes a couple of appearances on Dolph's deluxe edition of Rich Slave. 

Let us know if you're a fan.

Quotable Lyrics

Got my money long, yeah, my money grown
Yeah, I was getting it on before I dropped the songs 
Yeah, bitch, I'm well known, you know I keep one on me 
Yeah, you know I keep one on me, you can ask your homies

