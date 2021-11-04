Key Glock is gearing up for Yellow Tape 2, dropping tomorrow. Ahead of the mixtape's release, we released our new episode of On the Come Up with the South Memphis rapper, where he spoke about the upcoming tape and gave us a hint at what else might be arriving in the new year.

If there is one thing fans can rely on the Paper Route EMPIRE family for, it's a consistent array of quality releases. Between Dolph, Key Glock, and the Paper Route crew as a whole -- whom we are slowly being introduced to by way of feature appearances and compilation projects like PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi-- they manage to put out two to three projects every year, at least.

At this point, though, it appears like Key Glock is overtaking even Young Dolph in terms of output. The rapper hit fans with both Yellow Tape and Son of a Gun in 2020. 2021 brought fans Dum & Dummer 2 (following up the debut collab effort in 2019, a surprising underground-verging-on-mainstream success that hit #8 in the Billboard 200 chart), and on Friday, we will be treated to his second project of the year-- and the year is not over yet.





Before getting into a discussion of the only "feature" on Yellow Tape 2, the rapper confirmed with us during our interview that Dum & Dummer 3 is more than just a possibility; it's already completed.

"It’s already done," Glock answered sneakily when asked about the project's existence. While we pushed to find out whether or not it would receive a 2022 release, Key Glock replied: "That I can’t tell you. But it’s already done." So there you have it. There's certainly a strong chance we'll be blessed with Dum & Dummer 3 in the near future, and the near future is also, basically, 2022.

Watch the video interview with Key Glock below, or read the full interview here. Check back with us tomorrow for Yellow Tape 2. Peep the tracklist here in the meantime.