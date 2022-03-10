Key Glock Announces "Yellow Tape 2" Deluxe With New Video Single, "Pain Killers"

Memphis-based rapper Key Glock has officially released his new video single, "Pain Killers." The new single arrives ahead of the 24-year-old's forthcoming deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2, which comes out on March 25.

"Pain Killers" serves as a warning to everybody, soundtracking Glizock's latest music video in the snow. The rapper walks in head-to-toe Christian Dior with a goat on a leash, flexing next to his yellow Rolls Royce Cullinan. The goat signifies many of Glock's own core qualities, never saying no to a battle. A goat doesn't move around obstacles, it simply puts its head down and rams through them. Glizock does the exact same.

This is the first new record to arrive from Key Glock's upcoming deluxe edition, which will include ten new songs in total. Stay tuned for the upcoming deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2 and let us know what you think about "Pain Killers" in the comments.





