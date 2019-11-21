Key! Drops Quick "Kirkwood Freestyle"

Atlanta rapper Key! is one of the most underrated figures in the game. Enjoying a huge fanbase on the underground circuit, the frequent Kenny Beats collaborator doesn't get much attention in the mainstream. Still, he's out here hustling and sharing his art with the world. People love whenever Key! comes through with new music and, last night, he surprised the world with a slick freestyle.

Rhyming over production by Narcowave and Working On Dying, the rapper's bars are nearly incomprehensible at times. Being a freestyle, Key! didn't go through the effort of getting a crisp mix, opting to drop the audio as a distorted two-and-a-half minute piece of art.

Listen to the new cut below and let us know if you're vibing with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

My bitch don't wear Fashion Nova

I'm a dog, can't roll me over

Remember that shit like I was sober

When I was down, she still bent over

I'm Beyoncé and I'm Hova

This a Demon, not a Cobra

This a Glock and it don't jam