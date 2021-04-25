Key! & Slimesito Connect To Get "Savage"

East Atlanta staple Key! is on the heels of his latest album, a collaboration project with Tony Seltzer titled 777. Arriving at the top of the year right on New Year's Day, the project from the established rap fan-favorite featured a full set of 17 tracks complemented with features from the likes of Lil Yachty and Sonny Digital.

Arriving as his first solo official release since the project, the innovative rapper recruited Clayton County's Slimesito for his latest cut "Savage." The result of the collaboration is a fiery street banger between the Georgia natives. Key! handles the first verse of the track, rhyming for nearly a minute before arriving at a brief hook. Slimesito handles the second half of the song, following up with a minute-long verse as well.

Key! has previously collaborated with fellow East Atlanta good-luck charm on the moody track, "Love On Ice." Offering a different experience with his latest release, give "Savage" a listen and as always, let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I been in the streets since a young palahito

I'm a rich slime and I don't got a Migo

You got money but that sh*t poquito

I'm real boss, man, you know Jefecito

Yeah, I just may hop out the Sprinter