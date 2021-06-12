mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevo Muney Drops Off "Because I Love Y'all"

Aron A.
June 12, 2021 17:04
Because I Love Y'all
Kevo Muney

Kevo Muney delivers a quick EP for his fans titled, "Because I Love Y'all."


The rap game has embraced melodies even stronger in recent years but the rise of soul trap has shown just how much those lines could be blurred. Kevo Muney has been among those who've been carrying the wave, especially after the incredible run he's had in the past year. The Memphis native is fresh off of the release of his latest album, Lucille's Grandson. 

Just as we approach the summer months, Kevo Muney is keeping the momentum high with the release of a thank you gift to his fans. On Friday, he dropped off Because I Love Y'all, a short four-song pack that will surely leave his fans content.

Check out the latest from Kevo Muney below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

