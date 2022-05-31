Kevin Spacey intends to “voluntarily appear” in U.K. court to defend himself against the four counts of sexual assault he is being charged with. The disgraced actor affirmed that he is “confident” he can prove his innocence in a statement to Good Morning America on Tuesday.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey said. "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”



Pool / Getty Images

The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced its decision to prosecute Spacey on Thursday, charging with an additional charge of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” The CPS spent one year reviewing the case file provided by the Metropolitan Police.

“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The allegations of Spacey's sexual assault and misconduct were first made public in 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleges Spacey made a non-consensual sexual advance on him when he was just 14 years old.

