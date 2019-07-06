New reports recently indicated that Kevin Spacey was investigated by the Scotland Yard after a series of sexual assault allegations based in the UK surfaced once more. According to Variety, the shamed actor voluntarily submitted to questioning back in May but was not arrested. Yet, the police affirmed that the investigation continues. A total of six allegations of sexual assault were tied to Spacey at London's Metropolitan Police force, which is also known as the Scotland Yard. It is believed that the sexual assault involved several men and occurred between 1996 and 2013 which makes for nearly a decade of sexual misconduct. Spacey was interrogated by the Scotland Yard in the U.S., though we remain uncertain if the inquiry was tied to all the allegations mentioned herein.

Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images

A statement was released by the authorities to Variety adds the following: "In May 2019, a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America, by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team. He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing." To note, we recently reported on one of Kevin Spacey's accusers dropping his assault lawsuit against the actor for what appears to be no reason. While the former House of Cards lead is still facing criminal charges, he is cleared of this civil suit.

