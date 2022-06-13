Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K. as well as one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” The disgraced House of Cards star is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The assaults allegedly took place between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire. The victims are all men now in their 30s and 40s. Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward back in 2017 when he revealed that Spacey made a non-consensual sexual advance toward him while he was just 14-years-old.



Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Last month, Spacey shared a statement to Good Morning America, in which he expressed his confidence he will be found innocent after appearing in court.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” said Spacey. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

In addition to facing criminal charges in the U.K., Spacey is also being sued by Rapp in a New York court for sexual abuse.

