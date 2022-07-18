Kevin Samuels' death was “a result of hypertension,” and has been classified as one of natural causes, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined, according to TMZ. The polarizing YouTuber passed away at 57, back in May.

"Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal," the Medical Examiner's report states, adding that Samuels was taking Atenolol, a drug used to treat hypertension.

News of Samuels' death was first reported by TMZ shortly after his passing, causing his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, to learn about her son's death from social media.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she said, according to NBC News. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

Due to the controversial nature of his relationship advice, many took Samuels' death as a chance to criticize the late YouTuber, something T.I. called people out for on social media.

“The shit is fucking a travesty of justice,” the rapper argued at the time. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”

