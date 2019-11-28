The series of unfortunate events continue to roll on for Kevin McCall. The singer-songwriter has been plagued with bad news throughout 2019 and it has unraveled, in detail, on social media and in the headlines. Aside from his arrests for trespassing and domestic violence, McCall has exhibited some bizarre behaviors that have concerned the public. He shared "goodbye" messages to singers Brandy Norwood and Chris Brown on social media before writing that he wanted "somebody from Team Breezy commit suicide." Then, he was taken into custody for getting into a physical altercation with a courthouse security officer.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

McCall recently filed a custody lawsuit against his Real Housewives of Atlanta ex Eva Marcille, citing that he wants to obtain legal custody of their daughter Marley Rae. McCall reportedly hasn't seen the little girl in years, but he's looking to re-establish a relationship with his daughter. However, Eva has repeatedly made accusations that McCall is mentally and emotionally unstable. The model and reality star shared publicly that McCall allegedly physically abused her and other women in his life, and she doesn't feel safe around him.

Now, The Blast reports that McCall's attorney for his custody case against Eva is looking for a way out. A Georgia lawyer named Adamma McKinnon has reportedly petitioned the judge to release him from the case. He's formally asked to be withdrawn from representing McCall. The outlet stated that McKinnon didn't give any specific reasons as to why he no longer wants to represent the singer, but it's speculated that McCall's latest run-in with the law may have been too much for the attorney.