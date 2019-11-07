This entire situation between Kevin McCall and Eva Marcille has been extraordinarily messy. If you've been keeping up with their drama, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If not, let me give you a quick rundown. The singer/songwriter is currently in the middle of a nasty custody dispute with Marcille regarding their daughter. Kevin claims he hasn't seen his little girl in years and has been trying to regain custody of Marley Rae but Eva says that he shouldn't be allowed near their daughter because he's physically abusive. McCall was arrested this week after an altercation with an officer at the courthouse with much of their argument being captured on Instagram Live. It turns out that once the video stopped, even more crazy shit popped off.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to an exclusive report by The Shade Room, the recording artist was acting up with police who attempted to remove him from the courthouse. When asked for a piece of identification, McCall apparently said that he was robbed last week and couldn't present his license or anything. Officers then got closer to him and asked for his name and date of birth, which is reportedly when things went left.

"N***a my name is God," reportedly yelled McCall before wrestling with the authorities and tumbling down an escalator. It doesn't get much more dramatic than this, ladies and gentlemen. How do you think this will play out for him?