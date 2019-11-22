A few weeks ago Kevin McCall attended court in his battle to get more child support and custody in regards to his daughter he shares with Eva Marcille. While he was there he got arrested and at the time reports suggested it was because Kevin was filming in court and then got physical with an officer when he was told not to.



"This is what's so crazy about it. He was arrested going into court for a case he filed against me," Eva said of the situation. "More recently, he drew a suit against me for child support—which is amazing because he's never given a cent and I've raised our child." After the arrest, Kevin shared his plans to sue since he believes he was targeted. "I was injured and they lied on me. They showed me talking to the people which is an amendment right. Everybody got the freedom of speech, and this is a free country the last time I checked," he explained.

Now, Kevin has shared a video of the altercation and by the looks of the clips he posted, the cops violently tackled him after he made his way down a staircase. Of course, we don't know what happened before the clip.

Only time will tell how this case pans out.