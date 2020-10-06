Their relationship has been over for years, but Kevin McCall isn't letting up on his rants about Eva Marcille. The former couple reportedly endured a tumultuous relationship that resulted in the birth of their daughter, Marley Rae. According to Eva, she was the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Kevin McCall, and their legal battle over custody of their daughter revealed even more accusations from the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.



Over the past year, McCall was arrested in a Georgia courthouse on his way to a hearing after fighting with a security officer, faced charges in connection to an alleged domestic violence altercation, and he was also taken into custody in a separate incident after he was caught sleeping outside and police mistook him for a transient. He is known to take to social media to degrade his ex, especially after she had Marley Rae's last name changed from "McCall" to her husband's surname, "Sterling."

The musician returned to social media once again, and this time he has a new set of accusations against Eva. Kevin McCall shared a screenshot of Marley's revised name and added a few words about Eva Marcille, her husband Michael Sterling, and insinuated that his ex has some sort of affair with Missy Elliott.

"Everyone knows that @missElliot sends the best Baby shower gifts...too prove She will always be TOP DOG. Mike. Missy comes first sir," McCall wrote. He added, "I feel sorry for Mike Sterling because he doesn't know about the trips to Dubai the industry runs through ex models and leave them desperate and have to rely on having children with successful men for steady income and to keep the man...I got out and my punishment was lies to people with no high school diploma (reality tv watchers) haha I'm made it out alive! Poor mike you'll see in a couple years maybe less. Me and Lance dipped for a reason haha duh."

The "Lance" he's referring to is actor Lance Gross, who Eva was engaged to back in 2008. Check out McCall's post below.