The NBA's trade season is quickly approaching, and there are a number of veterans that could be on the move. Among them, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

According to a report by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Love would "prefer" a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers if he is indeed dealt before the deadline in February. O'Connor notes that Portland is certainly looking to solidify their front court following injuries to Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic, but other teams around the league, such as the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, are expected to make a run at Love as well.

Love, 31, is in his 12th NBA season and his sixth with the Cavs. Through 19 games this season, the five-time All Star is averaging 15.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Cleveland (5-16) signed Love to a four-year, $120.4 million extension prior to last season, but they're clearly in rebuild mode and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they pull the trigger on a trade in the coming weeks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that the team is ready to listen to offers for Love and that there are plenty of teams, specifically in the Western Conference, that have him on their radar.

For his 12-year career, Love boasts averages of 18.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.