Ever since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time, the team has been in shambles. There only bonafide star is Kevin Love who is currently on the decline. The team is near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and it doesn't look like they'll be getting out of there anytime soon. Love has been unhappy with the team and has made it clear both on and off the court. For instance, Love recently got caught whipping a pass at Collin Sexton. He reportedly had a huge outburst directed at the team's executives which is causing even more tension. During a recent media scrum, Love took responsibility for his actions.

“I let my emotions get the best of me and I can’t do that,” Love said per Angel Gray of FOX Sports Ohio. “Starting on New Year’s Eve, I wasn’t acting like a 31-year-old but a 13-year-old. It’s been tough, especially with our record, but I love my teammates and have to be better.”

In a report from Marla Ridenour of The Akron Beacon Journal, Love said he doesn't know if he'll be with the Cavs “five more months or five more weeks." It's clear tensions are high although it remains to be seen whether or not Love will be able to escape the city.