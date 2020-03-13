Kevin Love has been known to be a charitable man and his experiences with anxiety have made him especially empathetic to those going through the same thing. Anxiety has been heightened amongst everybody as of late due to the Coronavirus. The NBA and other sports leagues across the world recently shut down their seasons in an attempt to enact social distancing measures. This is especially concerning for arena workers who get paid at an hourly rate. Now, they are out of jobs which could lead to dire consequences in their personal lives.

Love is well-aware of the anxiety this has brought the workers and yesterday, he announced that he and his foundation would donate $100,000 to arena workers who have been affected. This was paired with a pledge from the Cleveland Cavaliers to create a compensation program for employees at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming," Love wrote. "Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities."

This is an incredible gesture that will certainly go a long way. Perhaps other players will follow suit.