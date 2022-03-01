Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter has filed a lawsuit against the television Debmar-Mercury syndication, for wrongful termination from The Wendy Williams Show.

The Shade Room obtained legal documents revealing that Hunter is claiming he was terminated "on the basis of his marital status." He also claims that because of the firing, he has "suffered an economic loss, which will be determined by trial, in the range of seven to ten million dollars."

Williams and Hunter officially split back in 2019, after Hunter reportedly welcomed a new child with his mistress of 10-years. Their divorce was finalized in 2020, ending their marriage of nearly 22 years. Unfortunately, this was not the first time Kevin had cheated.

Pacific Press/Getty Images

In Hunter's lawsuit against the TV company, he claims he had received a letter from the company stating his termination after Wendy had filed for divorce back in 2019. The letter stated, "effective immediately, your role as Executive Producer of the Wendy Williams Show is terminated, and your professional relationship with Debmar-Mercury is also concluded."

The lawsuit also contained claims regarding Hunter's part in creating new segments on the show that will be used once Sherri Shepherd takes over the series, as well.

The Wendy Williams Show has been on the air for nearly fourteen years, although with Williams' ongoing health problems, executives had been apparently trying to find a suitable replacement for years. The Sherri Shepherd Show is meant to replace the original talk show, and will debut sometime this fall.

[Via]