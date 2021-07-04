Despite an impressive performance throughout the NBA playoffs, thus far, Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter was met with boos while playing at home in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Fans weren't necessarily disappointed in his play on the basketball court, but in declaring that Rich The Kid is a better rapper than the iconic Atlanta duo, Outkast.

During halftime of the Hawk's matchup with the Bucks, a bracket of the top Atlanta rappers appeared on the jumbotron featuring the matchup between Rich and Outkast. It was Huerter's turn to pick and he shocked the crowd at State Farm Arena with his candid choice.

For his decision, he was showered in boos.



Sarah Stier / Getty Images

During the Hawks' playoff run, Huerter has averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, but it wasn't enough to prevent fans from scolding his hot take. André 3000 and Big Boi's iconic pairing produced some of the most popular songs from the late '90s and 2000s such as "Hey Ya!," "Ms. Jackson," "So Fresh, So Clean," and more.

In order to make up for such an unpopular opinion, Huerter is going to have to put together a monster second half, as the Hawks trail the Bucks by four points at the break.

[Via]